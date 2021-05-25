Sports World: Suarez happy to remain at Atletico

Suarez happy to remain at Atletico

MADRID • Luis Suarez will remain at Atletico Madrid after helping them to their first La Liga football title in seven years.

Atletico pipped Real Madrid to the title on Saturday, with the 21 league goals scored by Suarez playing a big part in their success. The club's top scorer has a clause that allows him to leave on a free transfer this summer, but he told Spanish media on Sunday he was happy to stay put.

REUTERS

Brown, 12, second in competitive return

NEW YORK • Skateboarder Sky Brown finished second in a Tokyo Games qualifier on Sunday, almost a year after the 12-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries.

She finished behind Japan's Sakura Yosozumi in the women's park event at the Dew Tour in Des Moines, Iowa, where the Australian team were disqualified after three positive Covid-19 tests in their group.

REUTERS

Juventus squeeze into Champions League

ROME • Juventus climbed into the top four on the final day of the Serie A season to secure Champions League qualification after the Turin club beat Bologna 4-1 and other results went their way on Sunday.

Federico Chiesa, Adrien Rabiot and an Alvaro Morata brace lifted Andrea Pirlo's side one point above Napoli (77) into fourth place as Gennaro Gattuso's team could only muster a 1-1 draw with mid-table Verona.

REUTERS