Sports World: S'pore team Evos in play-offs' lower tier

S'pore team Evos in play-offs' lower tier

Local team Evos SG are among the four teams who will feature in the lower bracket of the Jan 18-24 M2 World Championship play-offs after they beat Cambodia's Impunity KH 2-0 in the final round of the group stage yesterday.

The other teams who booked their spot in the lower tier of the play-offs, which start tomorrow, are Japan's 10S Gaming Frost, Alter Ego (Indonesia) and Todak (Malaysia).

Todak and 10S Gaming recorded 2-1 wins over Brazil's DreamMax and Singapore's RSG respectively, while Alter Ego defeated Russia's Unique DeVu 2-0.

Saints host holders Arsenal in FA Cup

LONDON • Southampton will be at home to holders Arsenal in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday, following a 2-0 win over coronavirus-hit Shrewsbury on Tuesday.

Dan N'Lundulu, 21, marked his first senior start for the Saints with a maiden goal for the club in the 17th minute at their St Mary's ground, before James Ward-Prowse put the result beyond doubt a minute from time.

The Gunners said last night they had reached an agreement with defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos to cancel the final six months of his contract.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Covid-hit Trahan out of PGA Tour event

LOS ANGELES • D.J. Trahan has tested positive for Covid-19 and has withdrawn from this week's Desert Classic in California, the PGA Tour announced on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old, who is 137th in the FedExCup rankings, will undergo self-isolation under health guidelines.

REUTERS