Sports World: S'pore squash duo claim singles titles

S'pore squash duo claim singles titles

After winning their fourth straight national squash title last week, Samuel Kang and Au Yeong Wai Yhann each added another trophy after clinching the Marigold SGSquash Closed Satellite 2021 men's and women's singles titles respectively yesterday.

Kang toiled to a 8-11, 17-15, 11-7, 11-6 victory in 68 minutes over Aaron Liang, whom he also beat in the National Squash Championships 2021 final in another gruelling 67-minute match.

Meanwhile, Au Yeong beat Malaysian Lim Jee Nee 11-6, 11-4, 9-11, 11-3 in the women's final at the Kallang Squash Centre. The US$1,000 (S$1,356) tournament is part of the Professional Squash Association's Satellite Tour.

Full crowd for Aussie Open, cricket test

MELBOURNE • Tennis' Australian Open and Boxing Day cricket test in Melbourne will be able to welcome capacity crowds after Covid-19 restrictions on crowd sizes ended in Victoria state yesterday.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews hailed the "Covid-19 normal", which means Melbourne Park can welcome 60,000 per day, while the Melbourne Cricket Ground can be filled to its 100,000 capacity.

REUTERS

3 athletes positive inside Beijing bubble

BEIJING • Three athletes attending training events for the Beijing Winter Olympics have tested positive for Covid-19, Chinese officials said yesterday, with the country on high alert against the virus ahead of the Feb 4-20 Games.

Officials said the trio were admitted to quarantine facilities. In line with Beijing's zero-Covid strategy, thousands of athletes will be subject to daily tests and they have to remain inside the "closed-loop" bubble.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

McIlroy takes Dubai lead with opening 65

DUBAI • Rory McIlroy took a two-shot lead yesterday with a seven-under 65 in the opening round of the DP World Tour Championship.

The world No. 8 was in front of a trio comprising Tapio Pulkkanen, Joachim Hansen and Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the Jumeirah Golf Estates.

REUTERS