Sports World: S'pore rugby head coach Mannix quits

S'pore rugby head coach Mannix quits

The Singapore Rugby Union yesterday announced that head coach Simon Mannix will be leaving his post to return to France.

He was appointed just under two years ago and was tasked with raising the coaching standards in the local game, as well as facilitating the creation of a new national teams structure before the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

Mannix will still continue to assist the SRU and complete the ongoing hybrid training and education programme.

Australian to have pro swim league in 2022

SYDNEY • Australia will launch a "made for broadcast" professional swimming league in the fourth quarter of next year as it looks to generate more revenue from the country's elite programme, the sport's national federation said yesterday.

The first edition of the Australian Swimming League (ASL) will feature a club-based competition under a licensed model and teams competing for prize money will be split evenly between male and female athletes. There will be an annual draft set up to spread talent across the league, Swimming Australia said.

The ASL will add another professional swimming competition to the calendar following the establishment of the team-based International Swimming League in 2019.

REUTERS

Hamilton abused online after British GP

SILVERSTONE • Lewis Hamilton was subjected to racist abuse online after winning the British Grand Prix, with social media firm Facebook saying yesterday that it had removed a number of comments on Instagram.

The seven-time world champion, 36, fought back from a 10-second penalty for a first-lap collision that ended up with title rival Max Verstappen in hospital.

He was targeted online hours after the victory, with racist messages including monkey emojis sent as replies to a post by his Mercedes team on Instagram. In a joint statement, Mercedes, Formula One and the International Automobile Federation condemned the abuse and sought punishment for those guilty.

REUTERS