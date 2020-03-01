Sports World: S'pore ninth in U-18 Softball World Cup

S'pore ninth in U-18 Softball World Cup

Singapore ended ninth in the 12-team Under-18 Men's Softball World Cup in New Zealand after a 9-1 drubbing by Mexico yesterday.

Japan play Australia in today's final while Argentina, whom the Republic shocked 8-3 in the group stage, face the Czech Republic for third place.

Woods pulls out of Bay Hill with bad back

MIAMI • Tiger Woods will skip next week's Arnold Palmer Invitational to rest a stiff back, according to multiple reports on Friday.

ESPN and Golf Digest reported that the 15-time Major winner will not compete at Bay Hill, a course where he has captured eight titles. His next chance to compete will be in two weeks at the Players Championship.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Steele leads but three big guns miss cut

MIAMI • Brendan Steele seized the second-round lead, as golf's Honda Classic lost much of its star power when Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler and Justin Rose missed the cut on Friday.

American Steele almost had a hole-in-one as he carded a three-under 67. At five-under 135, he leads by one stroke from English duo Lee Westwood (69) and Luke Donald (66) and American J.T. Poston (69).

REUTERS