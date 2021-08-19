Sports World : Spanish FA criticises La Liga deal with CVC

Spanish FA criticises La Liga deal with CVC

MADRID • Spanish Football Association president Luis Rubiales has labelled LaLiga's investment deal with private equity firm CVC as "shameful" and still refuses to consider it legally binding.

LaLiga announced last week it had struck a deal worth €2.7 billion (S$4.3 billion) in exchange for a 10 per cent return of the league's revenue and a 10 per cent stake in a new company housing a range of activities including centralised TV rights.

Rubiales said the deal was the "biggest case of decapitalisation of clubs in the history of Spanish football".

REUTERS

New Bayern coach wants more trophies

MUNICH • Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1 to win the German Super Cup on Tuesday, continuing a superb run of form that saw him score a record 41 goals last season in the Bundesliga.

New coach Julian Nagelsmann joked that he wanted to hoard titles like a "hamster" after winning his first trophy with the Bavarians, who are seeking to win their 10th straight league title.

REUTERS

Woods' caddie loops for Patrick Cantlay

NEW YORK • Patrick Cantlay will have Tiger Woods' long-time caddie Joe LaCava on the bag at today's Northern Trust in New Jersey, the first leg of the FedEx Cup play-offs.

LaCava said he "ran it by" Woods, who is recovering from serious leg injuries, before agreeing to the gig. Cantlay's usual caddie, Matt Minister, is out after testing positive for Covid-19.

REUTERS

Mercedes win, then pull out of Formula E

LONDON • Formula E champions Mercedes will withdraw from the all-electric series at the end of the Gen2 era next year to focus on Formula One, the carmaker said yesterday.

The announcement came three days after their Dutch driver Nyck de Vries won the Formula E world championship title, with Mercedes also winning the teams' title after Stoffel Vandoorne's third place.

REUTERS

Bledisloe Cup Test in doubt with lockdown

PERTH • Western Australia's government yesterday cast doubt over the Rugby Championship Test between the Wallabies and All Blacks in Perth later this month after the state imposed a 14-day quarantine requirement on visitors from New Zealand.

This was in response to New Zealand going into a lockdown on Tuesday after a Covid-19 case.

REUTERS