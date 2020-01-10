Sports World: Skater improving after YOG horror fall

Skater improving after YOG horror fall

LAUSANNE • The condition of a Russian figure skater who was seriously injured during practice for the opening ceremony of the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games has "improved a little", Olympic chief Thomas Bach said yesterday.

She was taken to hospital and her life was "in danger" after falling 5m during Tuesday's practice session.

Swiss police revealed the 35-year-old was attached to rings above the ice rink when the accident happened.

Maguire's hip injury a blow for United

LONDON • Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is set for an extended spell on the sidelines after scans showed the defender tore his hip muscle in their FA Cup third-round tie at Wolves, which ended in a goal-less draw last Saturday.

It is unknown how long the England international will be out for, but his injury will be a blow to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whose side play five more matches this month.

Maguire joins a host of United players already in the treatment room, including Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo, Axel Tuanzebe, Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

Rome farewell for retiring Parisse

ROME • Italy's most-capped rugby player Sergio Parisse will get a chance to finish his 18-year career in front of his home fans at next month's Six Nations tournament when the team play Scotland and England.

He was set to retire after the World Cup in Japan last year, but was denied the chance to play his farewell match due to Typhoon Hagibis as their final pool game against New Zealand had to be cancelled.

Parisse, who has been capped 142 times, said it was his "desire to end my international career in Rome".

