Sports World: Shuttlers Loh and Yeo suffer early exits

Shuttlers Loh and Yeo suffer early exits

ODENSE • National shuttlers Loh Kean Yew and Yeo Jia Min lost their respective first-round matches at the Denmark Open yesterday.

In the men's singles, world No. 39 Loh was beaten 21-19, 21-14 by local favourite, Olympic champion and world No. 2 Viktor Axelsen.

In the women's singles, world No. 30 Yeo lost 21-14, 21-17 to China's world No. 9 He Bingjiao.

About 70% of players fully vaccinated: EPL

•LONDON • The Premier League said on Tuesday that 81 per cent of players in England's top flight have had at least one Covid-19 vaccination dose while 68 per cent of them were fully vaccinated.

British media had reported last month that only seven of England's 20 Premier League clubs had squads where more than 50 per cent of players were vaccinated.

REUTERS

Doucoure adds to Everton's injury woes

LONDON • Everton have been dealt a big blow with the news that Abdoulaye Doucoure faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a broken foot.

The midfielder suffered the injury during the 1-0 loss to West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE