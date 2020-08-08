Sports World: Sevilla to face Wolves after ousting Roma

Sevilla to face Wolves after ousting Roma

BERLIN • Five-time winners Sevilla made light work of Roma with two first-half goals for a 2-0 Europa League last-16 win on Thursday.

They will meet Wolves, who reached the last eight for the first time with a 1-0 victory against Olympiakos, in Germany next Tuesday.

REUTERS

US Open wild cards for Murray and Clijsters

NEW YORK • Former US Open champions Andy Murray and Kim Clijsters were both handed wild cards on Thursday for the hard-court Grand Slam which will start on Aug 31.

Former world No. 1 Murray is ranked 129th after a lengthy battle with a hip injury, while Clijsters returned earlier this year after retiring in 2012.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Cyclist sorry for crash that put rival in coma

WARSAW • Dutch cyclist Dylan Groenewegen yesterday apologised for the crash that resulted in Deceuninck-Quick Step's Fabio Jakobsen being placed in a medically induced coma.

The Jumbo-Visma rider was jostling with his compatriot at the Tour of Poland's first stage when they came together on Wednesday.

REUTERS

Kang, Ko share perch at Marathon Classic

SYLVANIA (Ohio) • World No. 2 Danielle Kang and New Zealand's Lydia Ko both fired seven-under 64s on Thursday to share the lead after the opening round of the LPGA Marathon Classic.

Kang, who won at the Drive On Championship, had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at Highland Meadows.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE