Sports World: Serie A hits back at 'bubble' remark

Serie A hits back at 'bubble' remark

ROME • The Serie A yesterday fired back at Italy's sports minister, Vincenzo Spadafora, after he said the league's top clubs were living in a bubble and criticising the millionaire salaries of many of its players.

In an interview with local daily La Repubblica, he said that sport was not just about football and he would propose spending €400 million (S$631 million) to develop grassroots sport around the country.

In response, Serie A said that football in Italy employs 300,000 people and accounts for 1 per cent of its gross domestic product.

REUTERS

Neymar denies breaking protocol

PARIS • Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has denied flouting social distancing rules following his return to his native Brazil after posting pictures on Instagram which showed him sun-bathing and playing foot-volleyball with a group of friends.

The 28-year-old said in a statement that the people in the photographs had travelled with him from Paris in a private jet and were in quarantine with him.

REUTERS

Rugby's entire Test schedule in doubt

MELBOURNE • Rugby Australia (RA) yesterday said World Rugby's entire international schedules for this and next year could be upended by the coronavirus pandemic as nations scramble to cut costs and shore up revenues during the crisis.

Chief executive Raelene Castle said home Tests against Ireland and Fiji in July were "highly unlikely" to go ahead, while November fixtures in Europe could also be sacrificed to complete Super Rugby and the Rugby Championship competitions.

REUTERS