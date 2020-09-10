Sports World: Semenya must run with suppressants

Semenya must run with suppressants

GENEVA • South Africa's two-time Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya cannot compete until she accepts to be treated with hormone-suppressing drugs, the Swiss supreme court confirmed on Tuesday.

The court dismissed the appeals submitted by Semenya and her athletics federation against the decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on eligibility regulations for differences of sexual development (DSD) athletes.

World Athletics banned the 29-year-old and other DSD athletes from races between 400m and a mile unless they take testosterone-reducing drugs.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Covid-19 positive Hull pulls out of ANA major

LOS ANGELES • Charley Hull has withdrawn from this week's ANA Inspiration, the year's second women's golf Major, after testing positive for Covid-19, the world No. 28 said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Briton said on Twitter that she had been informed of her positive test by the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) on Tuesday.

The ANA Inspiration will take place at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California and starts today.

REUTERS

Thunder part ways with coach Donovan

LOS ANGELES • The Oklahoma City Thunder said on Tuesday that Billy Donovan, 55, will not return as head coach after five seasons with the team who exited the National Basketball Association play-offs last week.

The Thunder said in a statement that the parties have "mutually agreed" to part ways.

Oklahoma City reached the post-season during each of Donovan's five years with the team, even with the departures of stars like Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and Paul George.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE