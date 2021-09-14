Sports World: Ryder Cup captain names Europe's team

Ryder Cup captain names Europe's team

LONDON • European captain Padraig Harrington selected Sergio Garcia, Shane Lowry and Ian Poulter as his Ryder Cup wild cards on Sunday.

His three picks join automatic qualifiers Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Lee Westwood, Paul Casey, Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger to face the United States at Whistling Straits from Sept 24-26.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ancelotti calls for better defending

MADRID • Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was not happy with how his side defended on Sunday despite their battling 5-2 win at home to Celta Vigo.

Playing at the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time since March of last year after stadium renovation, the hosts looked shaky and the Italian later told his team they had to improve despite going joint-top of La Liga.

REUTERS

Dramatic winner in Jose's 1,000th match

ROME • Roma coach Jose Mourinho said he felt like a child when charging from his dugout to celebrate Stephan El Shaarawy's last-gasp winner in a thrilling 2-1 victory over Sassuolo, which put his side top of Serie A in his 1,000th match as a manager.

The Portuguese added that he would remember Sunday's milestone game "for the rest of my life".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE