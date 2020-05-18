Sports World: Rushing EPL back may cost lives: Pearson

Rushing EPL back may cost lives: Pearson

LONDON • Watford manager Nigel Pearson has warned that players lives could be in danger if the English Premier League returns too soon amid the coronavirus pandemic, telling The Times of London "people are closing their eyes to the threat".

Players, clubs and the British government are discussing safety measures needed for "Project Restart" to proceed, with another meeting planned for today when medical protocols will be discussed.

REUTERS

MLB outlines protocol for return, says report

LOS ANGELES • Players may have to skip the showers and spitting will not be allowed under guidelines proposed by Major League Baseball (MLB) to bring America's pastime back, potentially as early as July, The Athletic reported on Saturday.

As many as 10,000 Covid-19 tests would be conducted per week, according to the report, with spitting and fist bumps prohibited, and hand sanitising required every half-inning.

REUTERS

Rockets can return to training today

HOUSTON • The Houston Rockets will reopen their facility to players to undergo voluntary individual workouts from today, general manager Daryl Morey has said.

At least 11 teams have announced plans to reopen, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets, with the National Basketball Association season suspended since March 11 due to the pandemic.

REUTERS

Rugby league great Summons dies at 84

SYDNEY • Australian dual code rugby international Arthur Summons, whose likeness, along with Norm Provan, forms the basis of the National Rugby League (NRL) winners' trophy, died yesterday at the age of 84.

NRL chairman Peter V'landys paid tribute to him, saying "Arthur's legacy will live on in bronze for all of us to celebrate".

REUTERS