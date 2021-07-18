Sports World: Reece's hat-trick helps NZ thump Fiji

Reece's hat-trick helps NZ thump Fiji

HAMILTON • Fiji-born Sevu Reece scored a hat-trick of tries for the All Blacks against his home nation as New Zealand trounced Fiji 60-13 yesterday to sweep their series 2-0 in Hamilton.

The recalled winger completed his hat-trick by the 36th minute as the All Blacks racked up nine tries to one at Waikato Stadium, following a week of criticism after their 57-23 win in the first Test in Dunedin.

The All Blacks next face Australia on Aug 7 in the opening match of the Bledisloe Cup, as they look to retain the trophy for a 19th successive year.

REUTERS

McLaren Group gets $1b investment

LONDON • The McLaren Group announced an equity investment of £550 million (S$1.03 billion) on Friday, with much of it coming from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and global investment firm Ares Management.

McLaren Group includes the British supercar maker as well as McLaren Racing, which competes in Formula One and IndyCar in the United States and is also entering the Extreme E off-road electric series next year.

PIF was involved in a proposed takeover of Premier League football side Newcastle United by a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium last year. That deal ultimately collapsed after being delayed by the Premier League's owners and directors test.

REUTERS