Sports World: Rays fight back with two Lowe home runs

Rays fight back with two Lowe home runs

ARLINGTON (Texas) • Brandon Lowe hit two home runs and the Tampa Bay Rays showed their resilience in a 6-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers that tied the World Series at one game apiece on Wednesday.

Joey Wendle drove in three runs for the Rays, who will try to maintain momentum in Game 3 of Major League Baseball's championship showcase today.

All games are being held at the neutral site of Globe Life Field to mitigate the risks of playing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Spanish paper sorry for Fati racial remarks

BARCELONA • Spanish newspaper ABC yesterday issued an apology to Ansu Fati after its match report of Barcelona's 5-1 Champions League win over Ferencvaros on Tuesday compared his pace to that of a "black street vendor fleeing the police".

The 17-year-old Guinea Bissau-born Spain forward scored the second goal for the hosts, but controversy erupted afterwards, with teammate Antoine Griezmann and pundit Gary Lineker taking exception to the report that had racial undertones.

ABC is known to be a right-leaning publication but despite its apology, Barca are reportedly set to take legal action over the matter.

REUTERS

Infantino dismisses Euro Super League

LONDON • Fifa president Gianni Infantino yesterday said he was not interested in a European Super League amid reports that some elite clubs are in talks to set up a breakaway competition with the backing of the global football body.

In an interview published by Swiss newspaper Aargauer Zeitung, he claimed Fifa was instead focused on the success of the revamped Club World Cup, which will feature 24 teams and be held for the first time in China in 2022.

Infantino added he was keen to help non-European clubs grow their profile as his vision was to have "50 clubs and 50 national teams who can become world champions".

REUTERS