Sports World : Qatar ready to stage next year's World Cup

Qatar ready to stage next year's World Cup

DUBAI • Qatar Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani yesterday said the Gulf state is ready to host the football World Cup next year and is in talks with vaccine providers to ensure all attendees are vaccinated, state news agency QNA reported. The Deputy Prime Minister added Qatar intends to also stage the first carbon-neutral world event.

REUTERS

Albirex thump Tanjong Pagar for six

Defending champions Albirex Niigata tightened their grip at the top of the Singapore Premier League with a 6-0 win over second-last Tanjong Pagar United at Jurong East Stadium last night.

At Hougang Stadium, second-placed Hougang United needed a stoppage-time equaliser by Tomoyuki Doi to secure a 1-1 draw against bottom side Young Lions. With 14 points, the Cheetahs are three points behind Albirex.

Ko takes over lead in Lotte Championship

LOS ANGELES • Former world No. 1 Lydia Ko fired a seven-under 65 on Friday to take a one-stroke lead over Nelly Korda (63) heading into the final round of the LPGA Lotte Championship.

Ko, trying to end a three-year title drought, finished on 21-under 195, four ahead of overnight leader Yuka Saso (71).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Cink fires second 63 to lead on 16 under

NEW YORK • Former champion Stewart Cink carded his second straight eight-under 63 on Friday to take a five-shot lead at the PGA Tour's RBC Heritage in South Carolina.

He finished at 16-under 126, five strokes ahead of Corey Conners, who shot a 64.

REUTERS