Sports World: PSG win last League Cup on penalties

PSG win last League Cup on penalties

PARIS • Paris Saint-Germain completed a successive domestic treble as they beat Lyon 6-5 on penalties to lift the French League Cup on Friday, after the match ended in a goal-less stalemate following regular and extra time.

This will be the last time the competition, which was founded in 1995, will be held as the French Professional Football League has decided to scrap it after this season.

REUTERS

Owls docked 12pts for breaching rules

LONDON • Championship side Sheffield Wednesday will begin next season with a 12-point deduction for breaching profit and sustainability rules, the English Football League announced on Friday.

The Owls were charged with misconduct last November, after the second-tier club sold their Hillsborough home to Thai owner Dejphon Chansiri in order not to breach spending rules.

REUTERS

Track meet at Olympic Stadium on Aug 23

TOKYO • Tokyo's new Olympic Stadium will host its first track and field meeting on Aug 23, World Athletics announced on Friday.

The governing body said the field will be largely made up of Japanese or Japan-based athletes, with the exception of several African athletes competing for Japanese clubs, due to global travel restrictions.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Stanley soars to the top with an eagle

LOS ANGELES • Kyle Stanley eagled the par-five 12th hole as he grabbed the lead after the second round of the PGA Tour's Barracuda Championship.

He leads the field with 22 points in the event, which uses a modified Stableford scoring format, with Robert Streb, Matthias Schwab and Branden Grace tied for second at 20 points apiece at the Tahoe Mountain Club in in Truckee, California.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE