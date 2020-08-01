Sports World: Pilot crowd schemes in England cancelled

Pilot crowd schemes in England cancelled

LONDON • Fans will not be allowed to attend pilot sports events for at least two weeks due to a spike in Covid-19 infection rates, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said yesterday. That means no fans will be allowed at today's Glorious Goodwood horse racing event or the World Snooker Championships.

REUTERS

Fulham set to take on Brentford for EPL spot

LONDON • Fulham advanced to the English Championship play-off final 3-2 on aggregate, despite a 2-1 loss to Cardiff City on Thursday. They will face London rivals Brentford at Wembley on Tuesday to determine the final Premier League promotion place.

REUTERS

Fifa has to suspend Infantino: Blatter

BERN • Former Fifa chief Sepp Blatter has called for Gianni Infantino to be suspended by the global football body after criminal proceedings were opened against the latter. The Swiss authorities said proceedings had been launched against the current Fifa boss by a special prosecutor looking into meetings he had with Swiss Attorney-General Michael Lauber.

REUTERS