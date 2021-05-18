Sports World: Over 80% oppose Olympics this year

Over 80% oppose Olympics this year

TOKYO • More than 80 per cent of Japanese polled oppose hosting the virus-postponed Olympics this year, a new survey showed yesterday, underlining public antipathy less than 10 weeks before the July 23-Aug 8 Tokyo Games.

The latest downbeat poll comes after Japan expanded its state of emergency last Friday amid a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections which put pressure on its healthcare system.

The weekend poll by the Asahi Shimbun daily found 43 per cent of respondents want the Games cancelled, with 40 per cent favouring a further postponement.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Recovering Witsel in Belgian Euro squad

BRUSSELS • Axel Witsel was included in Belgium's 26-man squad for next month's Euro 2020 with coach Roberto Martinez gambling the influential midfielder will be fit in time for the tournament.

The Borussia Dortmund player has not played since having surgery on an Achilles tendon injury in January but has been a key part of the Red Devils' line-up over the years, earning 110 caps. There were no shock exclusions, with football's top-ranked team also naming stars like Eden Hazard, Kevin de Bruyne, Youri Tielemans, Thibaut Courtois and Romelu Lukaku.

REUTERS

Barca women lift Champions League

GOTHENBURG • Barcelona put on a brilliant display to beat Chelsea 4-0 to win the Women's Champions League final for the first time in the club's history on Sunday.

Despite coming into the game full of confidence after winning the English Women's Super League title last week, Chelsea were on the back foot from the start as Barca's rapid passing and possession-based game overwhelmed them. Barca got off to the best possible start when Melanie Leupolz scored an own goal in the first minute before Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmati and Caroline Graham Hansen further punished Chelsea.

REUTERS