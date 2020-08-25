Sports World: Olympic flame on show next month

Olympic flame on show next month

TOKYO • The Olympic flame will go on display at the Japanese Olympic Museum from next Tuesday, the Japanese Olympic Committee announced yesterday.

The flame was last seen in Fukushima after the torch relay was cancelled following its arrival from Greece and has yet to make its tour of the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, which also forced the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to next year.

To prevent crowds from gathering, there will be a reservation system with a designated date and time to view the flame, which is open to the public until Nov 1.

Sato cruises to second Indy 500 win

WASHINGTON • Japan's Takuma Sato held off Scott Dixon over the final 20 laps on Sunday to capture his second Indianapolis 500 victory after his first front-row start.

The 43-year-old, who also won in 2017, kept the New Zealander at bay down the stretch, with the race finishing under slow-speed caution conditions.

Spaniard Fernando Alonso, who will rejoin Formula One's Renault next season after two years away, failed to land motor sport's "Triple Crown", ending in 21st place.

Warholm just misses 28-year world mark

STOCKHOLM • Norwegian sprinter Karsten Warholm broke his own European record in the 400m hurdles at Sunday's Diamond League athletics event, clocking a time of 46.87sec that was just 0.09sec off the world record that has stood for 28 years.

The 24-year-old clipped the final hurdle as he came up short of the world record of 46.78sec set by American Kevin Young at the 1992 Barcelona Games.

Bologna coach tests positive for Covid-19

ROME • Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic has tested positive for Covid-19 and will remain in isolation for the next two weeks, the Serie A football club said on Sunday.

The former Serbia defender, 51, underwent treatment for leukaemia last season, but still led the Italian team to 12th place in the league.

