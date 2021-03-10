Sports World: Official from halted PSG game banned

Official from halted PSG game banned

PARIS • A match official in the December Champions League game between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir that was suspended for a day after allegations of racism has been banned for the rest of the season for "inappropriate behaviour", Uefa said.

Fourth official Sebastian Coltescu had described Basaksehir's Cameroonian assistant coach Pierre Webo as "black". He is now banned from carrying out "any referee's function until the end of the 2020-21 season" but was not found to have breached Uefa articles covering racism.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Mickelson's record spell in top 100 ends

LOS ANGELES • Phil Mickelson has fallen outside the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time in 28 years.

In the new list released on Monday, the 50-year-old American and five-time Major winner was ranked 101st, ending his record streak at 1,425 weeks. REUTERS

All clear at All-Star festivities, says NBA

LOS ANGELES • The National Basketball Association (NBA) on Monday announced a virus-free experience over its All-Star weekend in Atlanta, saying there were no positive Covid-19 tests.

That includes Philadelphia 76ers stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, who were ruled out of the game due to contact tracing protocols.

REUTERS