Sports World: No heading for UK kids aged 11 and under

No heading for UK kids aged 11 and under

LONDON • The football associations of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland on Monday announced an immediate ban on heading in training for children up to the end of primary school.

They issued a statement confirming changes to their guidance, which followed a study that showed former footballers were 3.5 times more likely to die from neurodegenerative disease.

There would be no heading at all in the foundation phase - for primary school children - and a graduated approach in Under-12s to Under-16s football.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

India to host C'wealth shooting and archery

NEW DELHI • India will host the shooting and archery events that had been left out of the 2022 Commonwealth Games - in Chandigarh, six months before the main multi-sport competition in England.

The medals will count towards the final tally of the Birmingham Games, which is scheduled for July 27 to Aug 7, the Commonwealth Games Federation added in an announcement on Monday.

REUTERS

Wilder wants rematch, blames 18kg costume

LOS ANGELES • Deontay Wilder plans to activate his rematch clause for a third fight with Tyson Fury after Saturday's seventh-round technical knockout loss to the Briton, US media reported on Monday.

The American told Yahoo Sports that he blamed a miscalculation, his 18kg ring-walk costume that "compromised" his legs, for the first defeat of his career at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. He wore an embossed armour-like costume complete with a full-face mask.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Djokovic stays unbeaten in 2020

DUBAI • World No. 1 tennis star Novak Djokovic extended his unbeaten start to the season with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Tunisian Malek Jaziri in the opening round of the Dubai Championships on Monday.

The Serb, who helped his country to victory in the inaugural ATP Cup before lifting his eighth Australian Open title last month, struck 22 winners and did not face a break point against his wildcard opponent in a near-faultless display.

REUTERS