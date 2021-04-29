Sports World: No fans so J-League wants payment

No fans so J-League wants payment

TOKYO • Japan's J-League will seek compensation from the country's government for losses suffered from having to hold matches in stadiums empty of paying customers amid the Covid-19 state of emergency, Kyodo news agency reported.

The country last Friday declared "short and powerful" states of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo as it struggles to contain a resurgent coronavirus wave three months before the July 23-Aug 8 Olympic Games are scheduled to start.

The J-League said 11 games would be played without supporters - seven in western Japan, including three top-flight games and two League Cup ties, and four games in Tokyo.

REUTERS

Hatton fourth positive case at Valspar event

LOS ANGELES • World No. 8 Tyrrell Hatton became the fourth golfer to withdraw from this week's Valspar Championship in Palm Harbour, Florida, after receiving a positive test for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The Englishman, who finished in a share of eighth place at last week's Zurich Classic of New Orleans team event with 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett, was among the top players in this week's field at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead course.

Earlier in the day, the PGA Tour said Sepp Straka had withdrawn after he too tested positive. On Monday, Will Gordon and Brice Garnett were also confirmed to be infected and would not play this week.

REUTERS

Mayweather to fight YouTuber Paul in June

LOS ANGELES • An exhibition match between undefeated former world champion Floyd Mayweather and YouTube star-turned-amateur boxer Logan Paul is back on.

The pair will face off on June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, the 44-year-old boxing star announced on his Instagram page on Tuesday, after the match was postponed from its original February date.

The five-weight division world champion last fought professionally in August 2017, when he defeated fiery mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor, who was making his boxing debut.

REUTERS

Djokovic won't travel to defend Madrid title

MADRID • World No. 1 tennis star Novak Djokovic will not defend his Madrid Open title next week as he decided against travelling for the ATP Masters 1000 event, organisers said yesterday.

The 33-year-old was last in action on home soil last week at the Serbia Open, where he reached the semi-finals before losing to Russia's Aslan Karatsev.

REUTERS