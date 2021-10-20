Sports World: No fans for England's next home game

No fans for England's next home game

LONDON • England have been ordered to play their next home game in Uefa competitions without supporters present after disturbances during their Euro 2020 final against Italy at Wembley on July 11, European football's governing body said on Monday.

A ban on fans attending a second game has been suspended for a probationary period of two years, while the English FA has been fined €100,000 (S$156,700), Uefa added.

The final was marred by clashes between supporters and officials in and around Wembley, with ticketless fans breaching security cordons.

Top golfers to play in Woods' charity event

LOS ANGELES • Fifteen of the top 20 in the world golf rankings will head to the Bahamas for the Hero World Challenge.

The Dec 2-5 tournament, a benefit for Tiger Woods' TGR Foundation and other charities, will have 20 players, up from 18 last year. The field includes world No. 3 Collin Morikawa and No. 19 Hideki Matsuyama of Japan, the reigning Masters champion and the 2016 Hero World Challenge winner.

Time out for Rahm to rest and recover

LOS ANGELES • US Open champion Jon Rahm said he is going to take four weeks to rejuvenate after missing the cut at the Andalucia Masters in his native Spain.

It has been a whirlwind year for the Spaniard, who became a father in April and was forced to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament in June while leading by six strokes because of a positive Covid-19 test. He won his first Major championship in June, could not compete in the Tokyo Olympics in August due to another positive test, then finished 3-1-1 at the Ryder Cup last month.

Injury-hit Federer out of world's top 10

PARIS • Roger Federer dropped out of the top 10 in the ATP rankings on Monday for the first time in almost five years, as newly crowned Indian Wells champion Cameron Norrie jumped 10 spots to world No. 16.

Federer, 40, has not played due to a right knee injury since losing in the Wimbledon quarter-finals to Hubert Hurkacz in July. Poland's Hurkacz climbed two places to 10th after making the Indian Wells last eight, knocking Federer down to 11th.

