Sports World: No ban for tennis player who ate tainted beef

No ban for tennis player who ate tainted beef

LONDON • Colombia's Wimbledon and US Open doubles champion Robert Farah has escaped a doping ban after an International Tennis Federation investigation accepted his claim that he ingested a banned steroid through contaminated beef.

The 33-year-old was found in breach of Tennis Anti-Doping Programme rules after a urine sample provided in October was shown to contain low concentrations of boldenone - an anabolic steroid banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

REUTERS

T20 women's Cup using tech to decide no-balls

LONDON • Front foot no-ball technology will be used at a major tournament for the first time in this month's women's T20 World Cup in Australia, the International Cricket Council said.

The television umpire will monitor the landing foot of the bowlers after every ball and communicate to the on-field umpires whether it was a legal delivery.

It is currently the responsibility of the on-field umpires to call no-balls when a bowler oversteps the mark.

REUTERS