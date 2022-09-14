Sports World: Newcastle snap up goalie Karius

Newcastle snap up goalie Karius

LONDON - Newcastle United have signed goalkeeper Loris Karius on a short-term contract until January, with an option to extend the deal until the end of the season, the English Premier League football club said on Monday.

The 29-year-old has been signed as a replacement for Karl Darlow, who is sidelined with an ankle injury.

Karius was without a club after the German, who was at fault for two goals when Liverpool lost the 2018 Champions League final to Real Madrid, was released by the Anfield side in the close season.

REUTERS

Page signs four-year deal as Wales boss

LONDON - Rob Page has signed a four-year contract as manager that will take him through to the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, the Football Association of Wales said on Tuesday.

Page, 48, took over as interim manager after former boss Ryan Giggs left the team due to allegations of assault.

Under Page, Wales reached the last 16 at the European Championship in 2021, while they have also qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1958.

REUTERS

Ruud to begin 2023 season in Auckland

WELLINGTON - Tennis' new world No. 2 Casper Ruud announced on Tuesday that he will start his 2023 season at the Auckland Classic when the ATP Tour event returns in January after a two-season hiatus because of Covid-19.

Ruud, a winner at ATP events in Gstaad, Geneva and Buenos Aires in 2022, as well as the losing US Open finalist, will headline the Auckland men's tournament beginning Jan 9 as he warms up for the Australian Open starting a week later.

AFP

Alaphilippe to defend world title

PARIS - Julian Alaphilippe will defend his road race title at the Sept 18-25 World Championships in Australia, the French Cycling Federation said on Tuesday. The two-time winner had dislocated his right shoulder in a crash in the Vuelta a Espana on Aug 31.

REUTERS