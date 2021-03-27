Sports World : New EPL season to start on Aug 14

New EPL season to start on Aug 14

LONDON • The 2021-22 Premier League football season will begin on the weekend of Aug 14, it was announced on Thursday.

After the ongoing 2020-21 campaign was condensed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the English top fight will revert to its usual starting slot in the second week of August.

The season will end on May 22, 2022, with all 10 matches kicking off at the same time.

Wawrinka under the knife for foot injury

PARIS • Former world No. 3 Stan Wawrinka has undergone surgery on a left-foot injury and pulled out of a series of key build-up tournaments ahead of the French Open.

The 35-year-old will miss clay-court events in Marbella, Monte Carlo and Belgrade next month. However, he hopes to be fully fit in time for the May 23 start of Roland Garros, where he won the second of his three Grand Slam titles in 2015.

Gymnasts in legal action doubles

LONDON • The number of gymnasts involved in a legal action against British Gymnastics over alleged "systemic physical and psychological abuse" has more than doubled in the last month to 37.

A letter on behalf of 17 gymnasts, some of whom were as young as six, alleging abuse by coaches was served on the sport's governing body in Britain by law firm Hausfeld in February. That number has now increased substantially, with Hausfeld threatening to take the matter through the courts if British Gymnastics does not provide a substantive response by June 19.

Bilbao beginning for Tour de France

PARIS • The 2023 Tour de France will set off from Bilbao, marking the sixth time in 10 editions that the world's most famous cycling race starts outside France, its organisers said yesterday.

The opening two stages will be in the Basque country, where the Tour also began in 1992, when it rolled out from San Sebastian.

This year's race will set off in home territory, beginning in Nice on June 26.

