Sports World: NBA draft on Nov 18 to take place online

NBA draft on Nov 18 to take place online

NEW YORK • The National Basketball Association (NBA) draft will be an online-only affair on Nov 18, the league said on Thursday.

The first-round selections will be revealed at ESPN's studios in Bristol, Connecticut, after original plans to hold it at the Barclays Centre in New York were scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

REUTERS

Nadal switches racket for club in Mallorca

MADRID • World No. 2 Rafael Nadal, fresh off his 20th Grand Slam win at the French Open, will swop his tennis rackets for golf clubs today and play in the Balearic Championship in Mallorca, according to a report in Spain.

The Spanish tennis star is an excellent golfer with a handicap of 0.3 and will join the list of 60 players for the tournament, which includes 23 professionals and 37 amateurs, said the Diario de Mallorca on Thursday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE