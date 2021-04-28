Sports World: Nagelsmann to coach Bayern next term

Nagelsmann to coach Bayern next term

MUNICH • Bayern Munich yesterday confirmed RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann will take over from Hansi Flick next season on a five-year deal.

They paid €20 million (S$32 million) to snag one of football's most sought-after coaches.

REUTERS

La Liga plans to allow fans to return for games

MADRID • Spain's government and La Liga plan to let fans back in for the final four games this season as national coronavirus restrictions loosen, radio station Cope said yesterday.

Spanish fans have been barred from grounds since March last year.

REUTERS

'Sprint' qualifying to feature in three F1 races

LONDON • Formula One teams and bosses have agreed unanimously to debut a new points-scoring "sprint qualifying" at three races this season, with the British Grand Prix and Italian Grand Prix set for the trial experiment.

REUTERS

Weidman faces a year out after breaking leg

NEW YORK • Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight champion Chris Weidman is looking at six to 12 months out after breaking his leg during last Saturday's UFC 261 bout against Uriah Hall, an injury he described as "brutal" on his Instagram post.

REUTERS

April-May window for Women's Six Nations?

LONDON • England's Rugby Football Union (RFU) chief executive Bill Sweeney has proposed keeping the Women's Six Nations separate from the men's event and running it in an April-May window to give the competition the spotlight to itself.

REUTERS