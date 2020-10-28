Sports World: Nadal shines on Mallorcan golf course

Nadal shines on Mallorcan golf course

MADRID • Two weeks after his 13th French Open title and a record-tying 20th Grand Slam, Rafael Nadal, 34, proved his prowess in another sporting arena when he finished tied-sixth in the Balearic Golf Pro-Am Championships on Monday.

The tennis world No. 2, who boasts a handicap of 0.3, came in 10 shots behind the winner in the three-day tournament in Llucmajor on his native Mallorca, Spanish daily Marca reported.

Two more in EPL test positive for virus

LONDON • The English Premier League said on Monday that two people had returned positive results in its latest round of Covid-19 tests conducted on players and staff last week.

The league said the individuals would now self-isolate for 10 days. A total of 44 people have tested positive in eight rounds of testing since the new season began on Sept 12.

REUTERS

Aguero could spend a month on sidelines

LONDON • Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero missed the club's Champions League trip to Marseille yesterday and will be out of action for two to four weeks after suffering a hamstring injury at West Ham.

Manager Pep Guardiola said his decision to risk the Argentina striker, who only made his first appearance of the season against Arsenal on Oct 17 due to knee surgery, had backfired. City are short on forwards, with Gabriel Jesus "seven to 10 days from coming back".

REUTERS