Sports World : Messi double helps Barca to 5-0 Cup win

Messi double helps Barca to 5-0 Cup win

MADRID • Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona hammered Leganes 5-0 on Thursday to advance to the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey, which was a much-needed boost for new coach Quique Setien.

The Argentina ace's double, as well as goals from Antoine Griezmann, Clement Lenglet and Arthur Melo, rounded off an emphatic win at Camp Nou, where Barca bounced back from Saturday's surprise 2-0 Spanish La Liga loss at Valencia.

McDowell and Green take early lead

MADRID • The 2010 US Open champion Graeme McDowell mastered windy conditions to make three birdies in his last three holes and join Gavin Green from Malaysia at six-under 64 in the opening round of the Saudi International on Thursday.

The duo had a one-shot lead over five golfers, including 2016 British Open champion Henrik Stenson from Sweden. Five-time Major champion Phil Mickelson had a storming finish as he came back in 29 to be tied with five others at 66.

Racing Point to become Aston Martin

LONDON • The Racing Point Formula One team will be rebranded Aston Martin from next year, James Bond's favourite carmaker said in a statement yesterday, after securing a large cash injection to get back on track.

Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, whose son Lance drives for Racing Point, has agreed to be part of a deal to pump £500 million (S$896 million) into the struggling British sports-car marque, leading to the rebranding.

Rusaf to fight on despite ban

MOSCOW • Russia's sports ministry yesterday suspended the accreditation of the country's athletics federation (Rusaf), which oversees the sport domestically, until March 1.

Rusaf has vowed to continue battling to prove its innocence, following the Athletics Integrity Unit board's call on Wednesday for its expulsion after what the doping watchdog described as a "total lack of contrition" in its response to a long list of anti-doping violations.

