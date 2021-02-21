Sports World: Meslier own goal helps Wolves get past Leeds

Meslier own goal helps Wolves get past Leeds

LONDON • Wolverhampton Wanderers made it three wins in four Premier League matches, as an own goal from Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier handed the hosts a 1-0 victory on Friday.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side took the points when Adama Traore's shot in the second half at Molineux hit the bar and bounced into the net off Meslier. Wolves moved above Leeds into 11th place after extending their recent upturn in form, while Leeds have lost three of their last four league games.

With 36-hole record, Burns leads at Riviera

LOS ANGELES • Sam Burns tied the 36-hole scoring record of 12-under 130 at Riviera Country Club in building a five-shot lead halfway through the Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California.

The American, 24, followed his opening seven-under 64 with a 66 on Friday as he seeks his first career PGA Tour victory at one of the Tour's most iconic venues. His lead after two rounds is the largest in the event's history.

Van Niekerk hopes US stint will aid Tokyo bid

PARIS • South Africa's Wayde van Niekerk, the 400m world record holder and Olympic champion, said on Friday he is decamping to the United States in an effort to boost his chances of a gold medal repeat in Tokyo.

The 28-year-old will work at top US coach Lance Brauman's base at Claremont in Florida and train alongside world 200m champion Noah Lyles and Olympic 400m gold medallist Shaunae Miller.

