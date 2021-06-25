Sports World: Mediacorp, Singtel to broadcast Olympics

Mediacorp, Singtel to broadcast Olympics

Sports fans in Singapore can catch live sporting action from the Tokyo Olympics for free across Mediacorp's platforms, including 14 channels on its streaming service meWATCH, the national broadcaster announced yesterday.

Singtel customers can also catch the action for free via Singtel TV, Singtel TV Go and on the CAST mobile application as part of a carriage arrangement, while StarHub is in discussions with Mediacorp to finalise a carriage deal.

Tan wins 200m free, misses qualifying

Jonathan Tan narrowly won the men's 200m freestyle at the 16th Singapore National Swimming Championships Invitationals (Major Games Qualifier) yesterday but missed out on qualifying for the year-end SEA Games.

He clocked 1min 50.17sec to finish just ahead of Glen Lim (1:50.23) and Ardi Azman (1:52.07). The meet is the final qualifier for the Tokyo Olympics and SEA Games, among other major competitions.

Uefa does away with away-goals rule

NYON • European football's governing body Uefa said yesterday it had approved a proposal to remove the away-goals rule from all its club competitions, beginning with the qualifying phase of the 2021-22 campaign.

The away-goals rule, introduced by Uefa in 1965, has been applied when the score of a two-legged tie is level on aggregate after 180 minutes, with the team scoring more goals away from their home venue declared winners. The new format states that two 15-minute periods of extra time will be played at the end of the second leg, followed by a penalty shoot-out if the teams are still tied.

REUTERS