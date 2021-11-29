Sports World: Match called off with only six Belenenses men left

Match called off with only six Belenenses men left

LISBON • A Primeira Liga game between Belenenses and Benfica was called off in the second half on Saturday with six players left after only nine, including two goalkeepers, started due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

Benfica president Rui Costa called the farcical situation "a dark chapter for Portuguese football".

REUTERS

Italian officials probe alleged fake Juve deals

ROME • Italian financial police have searched the offices of Serie A club Juventus in Turin and Milan, seeking documents relating to player trading between 2019 and this year.

Juventus said on Saturday that prosecutors had started a probe into the "possible issuing of invoices for non-existent transactions".

REUTERS

Chinese women paddlers sweep singles semi spots

HOUSTON • Chinese paddlers continued to shine in the World Table Tennis Championships, with yesterday's women's singles semi-finals all-Chinese contests.

World No. 1 Chen Meng joined teammates Sun Yingsha, Wang Manyu and Wang Yidi in the last four, after they outclassed their respective opponents on Saturday.

XINHUA

Legendary Williams ex-boss dies at 79

LONDON • Frank Williams, the founder of Formula One outfit Williams Racing, died at the age of 79 yesterday.

Under his stewardship, the team won the drivers' title seven times and the constructors' title nine times. His family ended 43 years of involvement last year, following the sale to Dorilton Capital.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE