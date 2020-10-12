Sports World: Massive changes proposed for EPL

Massive changes proposed for EPL

LONDON • Liverpool and Manchester United are backing a plan to radically change the Premier League's structure, giving more power to the big clubs, reducing it to 18 teams and scrapping the League Cup, according to the Telegraph yesterday.

The plan would see the Premier League commit to providing 25 per cent of the league's revenue to Football League (EFL) clubs and also a £250 million (S$441.4 million) package to help with the immediate impact of the Covid-19 crisis. It would need the support of 14 of the Premier League's 20 clubs to be approved.

REUTERS

Rugby returns with pulsating 16-16 game

WELLINGTON • New Zealand and Australia battled to a thrilling 16-16 draw in a gripping opening Bledisloe Cup Test in Wellington yesterday that saw the return of international rugby following the coronavirus shutdown.

Play continued for nearly 10 minutes after the final hooter sounded as neither side wanted to settle for a draw. The game was played before a near-capacity 31,000 mask-free fans, with New Zealand having largely contained the virus.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ineos' Bernal ends injury-hit season

BOGOTA • The 2019 Tour de France champion Egan Bernal announced on Saturday he was calling time on a season marred by injury.

His Tour title defence ended prematurely when he was forced to quit the race ahead of the 17th stage when trailing by over 19 minutes. The Ineos rider, who had lined up for the start of the Grand Boucle in Nice in late August with back problems, had planned to compete in the Vuelta a Espana that was rescheduled to next month due to the Covid-19 crisis.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Race voided after co-driver dies in crash

LISBON • Rally co-driver Laura Salvo died after her car crashed into a pine tree during the Rally Vidreiro in Portugal on Saturday, despite efforts to resuscitate her, and the event was called off as a result.

The 21-year-old Spaniard was co-driving for Miguel Socias as part of the Peugeot Rally Cup Iberica.

REUTERS

Young isolating after catching coronavirus

MILAN • Inter Milan's Ashley Young has tested positive for Covid-19, the Italian Serie A club said yesterday, becoming the sixth member of their squad to be infected in the last week.

Inter said in a statement that the Englishman, who plays as a full-back or winger, was in quarantine at home.

REUTERS