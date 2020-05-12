Sports World : Man City owners add Lommel SK to stable

Man City owners add Lommel SK to stable

LONDON • The owners of Premier League club Manchester City have agreed to buy Belgian second division club Lommel SK, City Football Group (CFG) yesterday said.

Lommel, whose £1.75 million (S$3.06 million) debt will be wiped out, will become the ninth club in the CFG network, which also includes Major League Soccer (MLS) side New York City, Australia's Melbourne City FC and Spanish second-tier club Girona among others.

REUTERS

Van der Breggen to quit cycling after Tokyo

AMSTERDAM • Dutch Olympic champion Anna van der Breggen yesterday said she will retire from cycling after defending her road race title at the rescheduled Tokyo Games in July next year.

The 30-year-old, who won the gold medal at the 2016 Rio Games, will become a coach with the Boels-Dolmans outfit after ending her professional career, having inked a three-year deal with the Dutch team.

REUTERS

Davis Cup in doubt this year owing to Covid-19

BARCELONA • Gerard Pique has said he is not confident this year's Davis Cup, which is set for November, will take place due to Spain's restrictions on spectators attending events because of the coronavirus pandemic.

His investment group Kosmos has the rights to tennis' flagship team event and the Barcelona defender yesterday said there was "a lot of uncertainty" and he did not think it was possible to stage the tournament behind closed doors.

REUTERS