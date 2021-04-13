Sports World: Majority in Japan not keen on Olympics

Majority in Japan not keen on Olympics

TOKYO • More than 70 per cent of people in Japan want the Tokyo Olympics to be cancelled or delayed as the Covid-19 pandemic rolls on, a Kyodo News poll showed yesterday.

The survey showed 39.2 per cent want the Games scrapped, while 32.8 per cent favour another delay. Only 24.5 per cent of respondents want the July 23-Aug 8 event to go ahead after Tokyo began a month-long period of quasi-emergency measures yesterday to blunt a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections driven by mutant strains.

REUTERS

Davis Cup returns in November in 3 cities

PARIS • This year's Davis Cup Finals will be held from Nov 25 to Dec 5 in three cities, with Austria's Innsbruck and Turin joining Madrid as hosts, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) announced yesterday.

The cities would host two of the six groups each, with Innsbruck and Turin both staging one quarter-final, while Madrid will host two last-eight ties, the semi-finals and the final.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Rome at risk of losing Euro host city spot

ROME • Gabriele Gravina, the president of the Italian Football Federation, yesterday wrote a letter to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi asking him to ensure Rome retains its Euro 2020 host city status.

The Italian capital is one of four cities at risk of being replaced, along with Munich, Dublin and Bilbao as they have yet to give assurances to Uefa that fans will be allowed to attend games. The four cities have until next Monday to provide detailed plans for fan access, failing which Rome may be replaced as the venue of the tournament-opening game between Italy and Turkey on June 11.

REUTERS