Sports World : Maguire quizzed over police assault

Maguire quizzed over police assault

ATHENS • Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was yesterday detained for questioning on the Greek island of Mykonos, after allegedly being involved in an incident in which police officers were assaulted after a brawl.

A local police officer said the world's most expensive defender at £80 million (S$143 million), who was booked along with two other Britons, was "verbally abusive to an officer and hit him".

English Premier League football club United issued a statement saying they were aware of the incident involving the England international, who is on holiday, but declined to make further comment.

REUTERS

Next month's Kia Classic called off

LOS ANGELES • The Kia Classic, due to be played next month at the Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad, California, has been cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the LPGA yesterday said.

The tournament, originally scheduled for March, had been moved to Sept 24-27, but commissioner Mike Whan confirmed its staging was not feasible this year.

REUTERS

Olson is 3 ahead in British Open

GLASGOW • American Amy Olson carded a four-under 67 on Thursday to take a three-shot lead in the women's British Open at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland.

The year's first women's golf Major had only three players finishing under par, as strong winds clocking 65kmh buffeted the links course.

REUTERS