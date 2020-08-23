Sports World: Maguire pleads not guilty to Greek charge

Maguire pleads not guilty to Greek charge

ATHENS • Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was released by a Greek prosecutor yesterday after two days in detention over a brawl on the island of Mykonos, Greece's Skai TV reported.

It said that the England international would respond to charges next week. Quoting a local website, Mykonosvoice.gr, Greece's Ethnos newspaper said the charges against Maguire over the altercation were considered misdemeanours. This means he can be represented by his lawyers in court in a hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

REUTERS

Farah to set pace for London marathoners

LONDON • British athletics legend Mo Farah has agreed to be one of the pacemakers for the Oct 4 London Marathon, with his aim to help fellow Britons make the qualifying time for the Olympics.

The 37-year-old will also hope to tee up a spectacular final duel between two legends in Ethiopia's Kenenisa Bekele and world record holder Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya.

This year's coronavirus-affected London Marathon was postponed from the original date of April 26. It will be the first time that only elite athletes will feature.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Nishikori's US Open participation in doubt

NEW YORK • Kei Nishikori's hopes of playing at the US Open, which begin tomorrow week, have faded further after the Japanese former world No. 4 revealed he has tested positive for Covid-19 for a second time.

The 30-year-old, a 2014 finalist at Flushing Meadows, withdrew from the Western & Southern Open hard court warm-up after his first positive test last week.

Former world No. 1 Kim Clijsters, 37, has also withdrawn from the combined event due to an abdominal injury, but she is hopeful of playing in the US Open, where she received a wild-card entry.

REUTERS

Coe frowns on country switching by athletes

SYDNEY • World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe believes some cases of young athletes switching allegiance between countries, before he tightened the rules last year, were all but indistinguishable from human trafficking.

The new rules prevent anyone under the age of 20 from changing allegiance and demand that athletes prove their ties to their new nation after a three-year waiting period.

REUTERS