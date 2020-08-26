Sports World: Maguire found guilty in Greek assault trial

Maguire found guilty in Greek assault trial

MYKONOS • Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been found guilty of repeated bodily harm, attempted bribery, violence against public employees and insult after his arrest on the Greek island of Mykonos, said media reports yesterday.

The defender, who was named in England's latest squad despite the ongoing court case, was detained and released from police custody last Thursday after he was involved in a brawl during a holiday with family and friends in Mykonos.

Leeds move to prise Rodrigo from Valencia

MADRID • Spanish media reported yesterday that Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani and sporting director Victor Orta have travelled to Valencia to negotiate a deal for Rodrigo.

The Spain forward is valued at around €40 million (S$64.7 million) and should the 29-year-old join the newly promoted Premier League football side, he will be the latest high-profile departure from the Mestalla.

Captain Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin left for La Liga rivals Villarreal earlier this month, sparking fresh protests against Singaporean billionaire owner Peter Lim.

REUTERS

Uefa to allow limited fans for Super Cup

LISBON • Fans will be allowed to attend the Uefa Super Cup match between European champions Bayern Munich and Europa Cup winners Sevilla in Budapest on Sept 24, European football's governing body said yesterday.

Uefa's executive committee has decided that up to 30 per cent of the 67,215-capacity Puskas Arena can be filled.

However, it added that all other Uefa matches will continue to be played behind closed doors until further notice.

REUTERS

Maddison ends exit talk with new deal

LONDON • Leicester midfielder James Maddison has signed a new four-year contract to end talk of a move away from the King Power Stadium, the Premier League football club said on Monday.

The England international has agreed to extend his stay after accepting a new deal worth a reported £100,000 (S$180,000) per week.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE