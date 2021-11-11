Sports World : Loh has decent start in amateur event

Loh has decent start in amateur event

Singapore golfer Hailey Loh carded a one-under 71 to be tied-21st after yesterday's Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship opening round, five shots behind Thai leader Natthakritta Vongtaveelap.

Other locals at the Abu Dhabi event are Yoko Tai (72), Aloysa Atienza (73), Jaymie Ng (75), Shang Yu (80) and Shayne Lim (84).

Ko not letting up despite 4 recent wins

MIAMI • Ko Jin-young, the second-ranked women's golfer, has no intention of taking her foot off the gas after winning four of her last seven tournaments, she said on Tuesday.

The South Korean, who is locked in a battle for the world No. 1 spot with American Olympic Games gold medallist Nelly Korda, is training her sights on a fifth LPGA Tour title since July when the Pelican Women's Championship in Florida starts today.

REUTERS

'No' to celebrity bodyguards on F1 grid

LONDON • Formula One has banned celebrities from bringing bodyguards to the starting grid after an incident with commentator and former racer Martin Brundle at last month's United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

The 62-year-old Briton was doing his pre-race "grid walk" for Sky TV when he tried to catch a word with American rapper Megan Thee Stallion, only to be blocked. While celebrities are not obliged to give interviews, F1 said bodyguards will not be allowed to accompany them on the grid due to space and Covid-19 rules.

REUTERS

Ex-NBA star, former NFL player to box

MIAMI • Retired three-time National Basketball Association All-Star and two-time Olympic champion Deron Williams will fight former National Football League rusher Frank Gore in a Dec 18 boxing card in Tampa, Florida, the promoters announced on Tuesday.

The duo will make their pro debut in a four-round heavyweight bout that will have a 98kg limit. They will be on the undercard of Internet sensation Logan Paul's cruiserweight fight against Tommy Fury, the half-brother of World Boxing Council heavyweight champion Tyson.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE