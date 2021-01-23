Sports World: Local team Evos SG out of M2 world c'ship

Local team Evos SG out of M2 world c'ship

Local team Evos SG and Japan's 10S Gaming Frost were knocked out of the M2 World Championship in the first day of the competition's play-offs at the Shangri-La Hotel yesterday.

Alter Ego and Todak both secured 2-0 victories over 10S Gaming and Evos SG and will face Philippine teams Bren Esports and Omega Esports in today's lower bracket matches.

The winners will then take on either Burmese Ghouls or RRQ in the upper bracket matches later in the day.

Djokovic, Serbs land tough draw at ATP Cup

MELBOURNE • Defending champions Serbia were handed a tough draw in the ATP Cup yesterday, with world No. 1 Novak Djokovic's team facing Germany, led by seventh-ranked Alexander Zverev, and Canada, who can boast of Denis Shapovalov and Milos Raonic, in the group stage.

The Feb 1-5 tournament - launched last year as a rival to the Davis Cup - has been slimmed down to 12 teams this year and will be played in Melbourne as a curtain-raiser to the Australian Open, rather than the multi-city format employed last year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Hagy sinks 10 birdies for lead at La Quinta

LOS ANGELES • American Brandon Hagy sank a career-best 10 birdies in shooting an eight-under 64 to grab the lead after Thursday's opening round of the PGA Tour's American Express tournament.

The world No. 398, seeking his first PGA title after missing the cut in five of his past six starts, has a one-stroke lead over South Korean An Byeong-hun (65), with three other players joint-third on 66 at PGA West in La Quinta, California.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Covid-stricken Zidane to miss Alaves game

MADRID • Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for the coronavirus, the La Liga champions said in a statement yesterday.

The Frenchman, who had to self-isolate earlier this month after a close contact tested positive for Covid-19, will not be available for their Spanish league match at Alaves tomorrow, with his assistant David Bettoni set to take charge.

REUTERS