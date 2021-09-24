Sports World: Lions face Myanmar in Cup opener on Dec 5

Lions face Myanmar in Cup opener on Dec 5

Singapore kick off their Asian Football Federation Suzuki Cup Group A campaign against Myanmar on Dec 5 before facing the Philippines three days later. They then take on the qualifying winners between Brunei and Timor-Leste on Dec 14, followed by five-time winners Thailand on Dec 18.

The Lions have not reached the semi-finals since they last won the tournament in 2012.

This year's competition will be held at a centralised venue that is yet to be confirmed.

Asensio hat-trick sends Madrid top of La Liga

MADRID • Marco Asensio scored his first hat-trick for Real Madrid on Wednesday against Mallorca as home side cruised to a 6-1 win to go top of La Liga.

Karim Benzema scored a brace and Isco tapped in Real's sixth goal late in the game, while Mallorca's Lee Kang-in netted a consolation goal. The Spanish giants are two points ahead of champions Atletico Madrid (14) after six games.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Uefa doubles prize pot for 2022 Women's Euro

LONDON • Uefa yesterday said it has doubled purses for the 2022 Women's European Championship to €16 million (S$25 million) with increased guaranteed payouts for the 16 qualified teams.

It has also approved the introduction of a programme which will see teams that release players for the Euros rewarded with payouts from a €4.5 million fund - details to be made available soon. The tournament is set to take place in England from July 6-31 next year.

REUTERS

Kenyan marathoner Keitany, 39, retires

LONDON • Kenya's Mary Keitany, the world record holder in a women-only marathon, announced her retirement on Wednesday at the age of 39 due to a back injury.

She set the record in her third London Marathon win in 2017, finishing in a time of 2hr 17min 1sec. Her compatriot Brigid Kosgei and Briton Paula Radcliffe are the only two women to have run a marathon quicker, having done so in mixed gender races.

REUTERS