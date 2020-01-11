Sports World: Leow makes the cut, but not Mardan

Leow makes the cut, but not Mardan

Singapore's SEA Games champion James Leow, 22, shot a three-under 67 yesterday to make the cut at the Hong Kong Open.

The amateur was on 140 to be nine behind Australian leader Wade Ormsby (66) at the US$2 million (S$2.7 million) golf event that was rescheduled from last month because of the ongoing protests.

Mardan Mamat, the other Singaporean at the Asian Tour season opener, shot 72 for a 145 total and missed the 141 cut.

Local stars set for Singapore Open

The Singapore Badminton Open returns to the Singapore Indoor Stadium from April 7 to 12.

Singapore's top shuttlers Loh Kean Yew and Yeo Jia Min will go up against some of the world's best players for the US$408,000 (S$551,000) prize purse at the world tour's Super 500 event.

Tickets are available from today through APACtix.

Youngsters make step up to national team

To build the next generation of national paddlers, the Singapore Table Tennis Association has promoted 19-year-olds Beh Kun Ting and Pearlyn Koh, and 20-year-olds Zhang Wanling and Eunice Lim from their intermediate squad to the national team.

Five younger players - 17-year-olds Andy Wong and Lim Dao Yi, 15-year-olds Zhou Jingyi and Ser Lin Qian, and 14-year-old Izaac Quek have also been drafted into the intermediate squad.