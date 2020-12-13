Sports World: Leeds sunk by two West Ham headers

Leeds sunk by two West Ham headers

LONDON • Angelo Ogbonna headed home the winner on Friday as West Ham came from behind to beat Leeds 2-1 in the Premier League.

The hosts' Mateusz Klich opened the scoring at the second attempt from the penalty spot, after Lukasz Fabianski was penalised for coming off his line in saving his Polish international teammate's first spot kick.

However, David Moyes' men exposed Leeds' struggles to defend set pieces with headed goals from Tomas Soucek and Ogbonna.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

'The Best' will be known on Thursday

PARIS • The three finalists for Fifa's "The Best" awards were named on Friday with Pole Robert Lewandowski, Argentinian star Lionel Messi and Portuguese ace Cristiano Ronaldo topping the men's list.

The winners will be revealed on Thursday, with England's Lucy Bronze, Dane Pernille Harder and France defender Wendie Renard in the running for the women's award.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Saudis can't host Spanish Super Cup

MADRID • This season's Spanish Super Cup will be played in Andalusia and not in Saudi Arabia next month due to the coronavirus pandemic, El Pais newspaper reported yesterday.

The Spanish football federation and the Saudi sports authority agreed last year on a reported €120 million (S$194.4 million) three-year deal to expand the event and play the game in the Middle East.

REUTERS

Reed falls back into tie for 3rd-round lead

DUBAI • American Patrick Reed carded a disappointing third-round 71 to drop into a share of the lead with Laurie Canter and Matthew Fitzpatrick at the European Tour's season-ending DP World Tour Championship yesterday.

Overnight leader Reed finished on 11-under 205 for the tournament in Dubai after rolling in birdies on the 15th and 18th holes after two bogeys. Canter made five birdies in a round of 68 while fellow Englishman Fitzpatrick fired a 69 on the back of four birdies to join him at the top at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

REUTERS

Disgruntled Harden seems to be staying

LOS ANGELES • James Harden has ended his National Basketball Association training camp holdout, but that has not put a lid on the controversy surrounding the disgruntled Houston Rockets star.

The 31-year-old appears likely to begin the season with them despite a trade demand. But he was not in their line-up when they opened their pre-season with a 125-104 win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Irving wants US$25k fine given to needy

LOS ANGELES • Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving said he wants the money the National Basketball Association (NBA) fined him for his refusal to speak to the media to help "marginalised communities" and implied he does not plan to talk to reporters any time soon.

The NBA fined the 28-year-old and the Nets US$25,000 (S$33,430) each on Thursday for violating the league's media rules.

REUTERS