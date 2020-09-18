Sports World: Leeds, Saints crash out of League Cup

Leeds, Saints crash out of League Cup

LONDON • Leeds and Southampton were the Premier League casualties in the second round of the League Cup on Wednesday as League One side Hull won a Yorkshire derby 9-8 on penalties at Elland Road after a 1-1 draw, while the Saints lost 2-0 at home to Brentford.

The shootout saw both sides miss just one of their first eight penalties before Jamie Shackleton's spot-kick was saved and Alfie Jones sent Hull through.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Neymar banned two games amid probe

PARIS • Neymar has been given a two-match ban for striking out at Marseille's Alvaro Gonzalez in Paris Saint-Germain's fiery 1-0 defeat in Ligue One on Sunday, the league said on Wednesday.

Its statement added that Alvaro was being investigated after Neymar accused the Spaniard of using racist language towards him during the match, in which five players were sent off following a mass brawl in stoppage time.

REUTERS

Giannis, LeBron in All-NBA First Team

LOS ANGELES • Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo and four-time National Basketball Association Most Valuable Player LeBron James were unanimously chosen to the All-NBA First Team, the league announced on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Lakers forward James set the league record with his 16th All-NBA Team selection.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE