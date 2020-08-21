Sports World: Lee back for final term as swimming chief

Lee back for final term as swimming chief

Lee Kok Choy will lead the Singapore Swimming Association in his fourth and final term as president. The 67-year-old was returned unopposed - along with six members of his team - at its online annual general meeting yesterday.

Three new faces in the executive committee are Derrick Lim (treasurer), Wendy Lim (vice-president, diving) and Lee Thin Cheong (assistant secretary general, water polo).

Fifa committee clears Infantino of collusion

LAUSANNE • Fifa's ethics committee on Wednesday closed its case against president Gianni Infantino, who is facing a criminal probe in Switzerland over suspected collusion with the country's top prosecutor.

Fifa said there was an "evident lack of a prima facie case", although Swiss authorities are still looking into his relationship with Michael Lauber, who resigned last month over his handling of a corruption investigation involving Fifa.

