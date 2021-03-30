Sports World: Lakers net big man in Drummond

Lakers net big man in Drummond

LOS ANGELES • The Los Angeles Lakers acquired free agent centre Andre Drummond on Sunday, before their 96-93 National Basketball Association (NBA) win over the Orlando Magic.

The two-time All-Star and four-time NBA rebounding leader agreed to a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.

LaMarcus Aldridge, another former All-Star big man on the buyout market, signed a deal with the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

REUTERS

US men upset to miss Olympic spot

NEW YORK • The United States are "absolutely devastated" at missing out on qualification for the Olympic men's football tournament after Sunday's 2-1 defeat by Honduras, said coach Jason Kreis.

The semi-final loss in the Concacaf Olympic qualifying tournament means the Americans will miss a third successive Games, with their last appearance coming at Beijing 2008.

REUTERS

Cricket 'bubbles' not sustainable: Kohli

MUMBAI • India cricket captain Virat Kohli said confining players to "bubbles" for months on end is not sustainable and the tours have to consider scheduling changes during the Covid-19 pandemic to reduce the mental toll.

His comments come as cricketers prepare to head into another restricted environment for two months for the Indian Premier League.

REUTERS