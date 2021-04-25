Sports World: Korda takes slight edge into final round

Korda takes slight edge into final round

LOS ANGELES • Jessica Korda birdied three of her last four holes on Friday to keep her nose in front at the LPGA Los Angeles Open and lead world No. 1 Ko Jin-young by one stroke after three rounds.

The 28-year-old American fired a three-under 68 at Wilshire Country Club for a 54-hole total of 16-under 197, with South Korea's Ko (66) in hot pursuit.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Suzuka to hold Japanese GP till 2024

TOKYO • The Japanese Grand Prix will remain at the Suzuka circuit until 2024, the race promoters and Formula One chiefs announced yesterday.

The figure-of-eight circuit, which will celebrate its 60th anniversary next year, has hosted 31 F1 races since 1987. Last year's edition was axed due to the Covid-19 pandemic but it will return in October.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Tatum's 38 pts in vain as Celtics fall to Nets

NEW YORK • Joe Harris scored a team-high 20 points as the short-handed Brooklyn Nets withstood Jayson Tatum's 38-point performance with a 109-104 National Basketball Association win on Friday.

The Nets, missing Kevin Durant and James Harden, managed to hold off a late rally by the visitors in front of a pandemic-limited crowd of 1,700 at Barclays Centre to temporarily regain first place in the Eastern Conference with a 40-20 record.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE