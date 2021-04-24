Sports World : Korda leads Ko by 3 at Los Angeles Open

Korda leads Ko by 3 at Los Angeles Open

LOS ANGELES • Jessica Korda fired six birdies in a six-under 65 for a 36-hole total of 13-under 129 on Thursday to push her lead at the LPGA Los Angeles Open to three strokes.

World No. 1 Ko Jin-young of South Korea also had the same score that put her at 10-under 132 to stay second, while third-ranked compatriot Kim Sei-young was alone in third on 133.

Ex-Sky doc appeals against conviction

LONDON • Former Team Sky and British Cycling doctor Richard Freeman has launched an appeal after being found guilty of ordering banned testosterone for doping purposes.

He was permanently struck off the medical register last month following the verdict, but after lodging an appeal with the High Court, his hearing is set to take place in November or December.

Russian winners will hear Tchaikovsky

MOSCOW• • Piano Concerto No. 1 by Tchaikovsky will replace Russia's national anthem at this summer's Tokyo Olympics and the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, according to the Russian Olympic Committee on Thursday.

Athletes from Russia have been banned from taking part in major international events under their flag and with their anthem until December next year.

Ex-UFC star Rousey four months pregnant

LOS ANGELES • Ronda Rousey, who followed Olympic judo bronze at the 2008 Beijing Games with a stellar mixed martial arts career in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), is expecting her first child with husband Travis Browne.

The 34-year-old former World Wrestling Entertainment star, who has also appeared in several action blockbusters, said on YouTube she was four months pregnant.

Messi double ensures Barca keep pace

BARCELONA • Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona crushed Getafe 5-2 on Thursday to stay in the hunt for the La Liga title.

The Catalans remain five points behind leaders Atletico Madrid (73), who beat Huesca 2-0. They trail second-placed Real Madrid by two but have a game in hand on both sides.

